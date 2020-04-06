UBS Group AG Buys 3,913 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $91.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

