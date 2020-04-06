UBS Group AG Buys 4,223 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.98% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

About Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.