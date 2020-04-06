UBS Group AG Buys 71,363 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of Mueller Water Products worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In related news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

