UBS Group AG Buys 7,759 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.31% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.66. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 59.07 and a quick ratio of 59.07.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 52.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.32%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

