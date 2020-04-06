UBS Group AG Buys 85,614 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 136.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.20% of NetScout Systems worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 791,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $4,789,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 200.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

