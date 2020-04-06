UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter worth about $74,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,411,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 801,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,750,000 after acquiring an additional 268,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,781,000 after acquiring an additional 507,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

