UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,922,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Hertz Global worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000.

NYSE HTZ opened at $4.79 on Monday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $44,651,546.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays lowered Hertz Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hertz Global from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

