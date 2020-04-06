UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 464,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 391.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 92,024 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 43,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CBRE stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.