UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.38% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 432,703 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $411.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $687,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 505,863 shares of company stock worth $3,716,403 over the last 90 days. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

