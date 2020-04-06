UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.24% of Brinker International worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts bought 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $10.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $391.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $869.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.