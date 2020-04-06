UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $39.38 on Monday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.08 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.