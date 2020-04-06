UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 246.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 53,095 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Cabot worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Cabot by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 57,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Cabot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 108,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

