UBS Group AG Has $3.44 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,851 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of F.N.B. worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.