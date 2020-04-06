UBS Group AG Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 207.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUS opened at $22.06 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $64.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

