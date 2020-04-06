UBS Group AG Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Innospec worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $64.14 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

