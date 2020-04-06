UBS Group AG Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Varonis Systems worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 573,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,647,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,034,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after buying an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $52.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $443,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

