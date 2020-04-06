UBS Group AG Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Saia worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Saia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Saia by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Saia by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens downgraded Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Saia from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $64.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.36. Saia Inc has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

