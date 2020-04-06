UBS Group AG Has $3.63 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 88,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Gildan Activewear worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,489,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,393 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,548,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,259 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,906,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,427,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

GIL opened at $12.54 on Monday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

