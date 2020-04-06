UBS Group AG Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,159,201 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486,905 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 2,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 301,152 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

