UBS Group AG Has $3.68 Million Stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Baozun worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Baozun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

BZUN stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.40. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

