UBS Group AG Has $3.73 Million Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,426 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $743,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

ACHC opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

