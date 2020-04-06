UBS Group AG Has $3.73 Million Stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. State Street Corp raised its position in Carnival by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in Carnival by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Carnival by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CUK opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. Carnival plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.22%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

