UBS Group AG Increases Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 159.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of CommVault Systems worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,986,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $10,528,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 222,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $5,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -103.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.82. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. TheStreet lowered CommVault Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

