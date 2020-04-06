UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Trinseo worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 35.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.89. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other news, Director Henri Steinmetz bought 17,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $290,805.57. Also, insider David Phillip Stasse bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $96,470.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,779 shares of company stock worth $597,756. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

