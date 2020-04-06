UBS Group AG Purchases 11,411 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 883,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,605,000 after buying an additional 575,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 665.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period.

NULG stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

