UBS Group AG Purchases 13,014 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 43,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

NYSE:SON opened at $44.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

