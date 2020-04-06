UBS Group AG Purchases 6,200 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,281,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

