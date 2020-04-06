UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGRC opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.98%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

