UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

NYSE:RMI opened at $19.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

