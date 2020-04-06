UBS Group AG Raises Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Everbridge worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Everbridge by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $16,549,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Oppenheimer raised Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

Shares of EVBG opened at $104.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $133.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $252,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.