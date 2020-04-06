UBS Group AG Raises Position in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,326 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 417,423 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,552 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

NEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.95.

NYSE:NEP opened at $37.87 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 5,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne purchased 2,500 shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.