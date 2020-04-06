UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.71% of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $7.10 on Monday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

