UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Caretrust REIT worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $68,943,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 170,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 132,132 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $13.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Caretrust REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

