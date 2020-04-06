UBS Group AG Sells 11,792 Shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

