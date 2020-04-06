UBS Group AG Sells 20,015 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of CWST opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 5,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $299,347.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 370,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,654,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $3,666,042.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,803,794.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,572 in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

