UBS Group AG Sells 239,682 Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 239,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Immunomedics worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,781,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,506,000 after buying an additional 191,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,023,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,979,000 after buying an additional 271,637 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,850,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 669,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,706,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,610,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

IMMU opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

