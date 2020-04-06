UBS Group AG Sells 29,692 Shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BLACKROCK 2022/COM were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BLACKROCK 2022/COM by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,172 shares during the last quarter.

BGIO stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BLACKROCK 2022/COM

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

