UBS Group AG Sells 82,148 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,148 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,198,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,187,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,738,000 after buying an additional 188,797 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 212,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 139,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $48.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $74.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.31 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 52.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.30.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

