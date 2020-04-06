UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

AMG stock opened at $55.36 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average is $78.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hugh Cutler bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,084.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $567,053.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

