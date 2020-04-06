UBS Group Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 123 Price Target

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been given a SEK 123 price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 190 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 169.30.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 121.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of SEK 186.63. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

