UBS Group Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $50.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

C traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. 14,510,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,408,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

