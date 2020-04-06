UBS Group Cuts Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $28.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by analysts at UBS Group from $70.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

CMA stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. 1,437,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Comerica by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 21,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Comerica by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

