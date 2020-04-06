UBS Group Cuts U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $36.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.26.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,991,250. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

