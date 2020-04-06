UBS Group Cuts Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $21.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.08. 20,524,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,273,828. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.