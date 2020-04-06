UBS Group Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $20.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

BAC traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $21.35. 40,783,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,069,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. Bank of America has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

