UBS Group Lowers BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $20.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $56.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOOO. BidaskClub cut shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.35. 8,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,760. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

