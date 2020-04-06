UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Compass Group (LON:CPG)

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,705 ($22.43) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 2,225 ($29.27). UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.84) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,660.77 ($21.85).

Get Compass Group alerts:

LON CPG opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.91) on Monday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,843.42.

In other news, insider John Bason purchased 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,729 ($22.74) per share, for a total transaction of £20,955.48 ($27,565.75).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.