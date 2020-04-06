UBS Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Siemens Gamesa von 14,00 auf 13,70 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf Neutral” belassen. Analyst Guillermo Peigneux Lojo kurzte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie mit Blick auf die Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise und den olpreisschock seine Schatzungen fur den Kapitalgutersektor. Dem Windkraftanlagenhersteller Siemens Gamesa stehe 2020 Margendruck bevor./tav/zb

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.04.2020 / 08:23 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS GCTAF traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

