UBS Group Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $98.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.44.

M&T Bank stock traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.35. 591,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,679. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,585,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $205,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,178,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,140,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

