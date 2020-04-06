UBS Group Trims State Street (NYSE:STT) Target Price to $56.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE:STT traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,769. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of State Street by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

